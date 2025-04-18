Canton Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Share

C’est La Vie restaurant in Canton received a failing score of 56 during its April 9, 2025, routine health inspection, with multiple critical food safety violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

A food inspection documented serious issues including improper food handling, with a cook using the same spatula for both raw and cooked burgers. The restaurant also failed to maintain proper cold holding temperatures for items like butter and heavy cream, which were found above the required 41°F.

Cooling violations were particularly concerning, with mashed potatoes prepared that morning still at 71°F by evening—well outside safe cooling parameters. The potatoes were stored in deep containers with lids, preventing proper cooling.

Additional violations included expired food products (half & half dated March 23, 2025, and liquid eggs from early April), unlabeled food containers, improper thawing methods, and inadequate hair restraints.

By The Numbers:

Inspection score: 56/100

Critical violations: 9

Repeat violations: 3

Expired items found: At least 3

In Context: Georgia Department of Public Health requires food service establishments to score 70 or above to pass inspections. Scores below 70 typically require immediate corrective action and a follow-up inspection.

The most serious violations involved cross-contamination risks and temperature control issues—two leading causes of foodborne illness according to the CDC.

Take Action: Diners concerned about food safety can check restaurant inspection scores through the Georgia Department of Public Health website or by calling (770) 479-0444. Anyone who believes they became ill after eating at a restaurant should report their symptoms to the local health department.

C’est La Vie – Inspection Report

Location: 361 E MAIN ST CANTON, GA 30114

Phone Number: (770) 479-0444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-028-000874

Last Inspection Score: 56

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2025

Inspection Details

Category Information Date 04-09-2025 Purpose Routine Score 56 Inspector Courtney Weber

Violations

Code Description Points Corrected Repeat Notes 1-2A PIC present, demonstrates knowledge 4 No No PIC unable to provide documents for key drop deliveries. Must keep on file at facility at all times. 1-2B Certified food protection manager 4 No No Several critical violations observed that could cause foodborne illness. 4-1A Food separated and protected 9 No No PIC used same spatula for raw meats and cooked burger. Burger served before intervention. 4-1A Food separated and protected 9 Yes No Raw beef patties stored above fish and steak. Corrected by putting raw beef on bottom. 4-2A Food stored covered 4 No No Drink pitchers left uncovered in dining area when not in use. 4-2B Food-contact surfaces cleaned & sanitized 4 Yes No Visibly dirty tongs, soup bowls, and utensils stored as clean. Corrected by rewashing. 6-1A Proper cold holding temperatures 9 Yes Yes Butter left on counter above 41°F. Corrected by adding time. 6-1A Proper cold holding temperatures 9 No No Heavy cream in reach-in cooler above 41°F. 6-1C Proper cooling time and temperature 9 Yes Yes Mashed potatoes at 71°F at 6:00 PM. Corrected by discarding. 10D Food properly labeled 3 Yes No Expired items: half & half (3/23/25), liquid eggs (4/6/25, 4/4/25). Corrected by discarding. 10D Food properly labeled 3 Yes No Unlabeled oil bottles and flour bin. Corrected by adding labels. 11A Proper cooling methods 3 No No Mashed potatoes improperly cooled in deep, covered container. 11C Approved thawing methods 3 Yes No Raw beef improperly thawing without running water. Corrected by adding running water. 11D Thermometers provided and accurate 3 No No No analog thermometers in reach-in cooler or walk-in cooler. 12B Personal cleanliness 3 No No PIC preparing food without proper hair restraint. 14B Utensils properly stored 1 No No Mop stored directly in bucket. Must store in self-draining position. 17C Physical facilities maintained 1 No Yes Kitchen floor in severe disrepair. Must fix. 17D Designated areas used 1 Yes No Employee drink on prep counter, personal food unlabeled in cooler. Corrected by moving items. 18 Pest control 3 No Yes Several flies in main kitchen area despite pest control visit on 3/17/25.