C'est La Vie restaurant in Canton received a failing score of 56 during its April 9, 2025, routine health inspection, with multiple critical food safety violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Canton Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

April 18, 2025
A food inspection documented serious issues including improper food handling, with a cook using the same spatula for both raw and cooked burgers. The restaurant also failed to maintain proper cold holding temperatures for items like butter and heavy cream, which were found above the required 41°F.

Cooling violations were particularly concerning, with mashed potatoes prepared that morning still at 71°F by evening—well outside safe cooling parameters. The potatoes were stored in deep containers with lids, preventing proper cooling.

Additional violations included expired food products (half & half dated March 23, 2025, and liquid eggs from early April), unlabeled food containers, improper thawing methods, and inadequate hair restraints.

By The Numbers:

  • Inspection score: 56/100
  • Critical violations: 9
  • Repeat violations: 3
  • Expired items found: At least 3

In Context: Georgia Department of Public Health requires food service establishments to score 70 or above to pass inspections. Scores below 70 typically require immediate corrective action and a follow-up inspection.

The most serious violations involved cross-contamination risks and temperature control issues—two leading causes of foodborne illness according to the CDC.

Take Action: Diners concerned about food safety can check restaurant inspection scores through the Georgia Department of Public Health website or by calling (770) 479-0444. Anyone who believes they became ill after eating at a restaurant should report their symptoms to the local health department.

C’est La Vie – Inspection Report

Location: 361 E MAIN ST CANTON, GA 30114
Phone Number: (770) 479-0444
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-028-000874
Last Inspection Score: 56
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2025

Inspection Details

CategoryInformation
Date04-09-2025
PurposeRoutine
Score56
InspectorCourtney Weber

Violations

CodeDescriptionPointsCorrectedRepeatNotes
1-2APIC present, demonstrates knowledge4NoNoPIC unable to provide documents for key drop deliveries. Must keep on file at facility at all times.
1-2BCertified food protection manager4NoNoSeveral critical violations observed that could cause foodborne illness.
4-1AFood separated and protected9NoNoPIC used same spatula for raw meats and cooked burger. Burger served before intervention.
4-1AFood separated and protected9YesNoRaw beef patties stored above fish and steak. Corrected by putting raw beef on bottom.
4-2AFood stored covered4NoNoDrink pitchers left uncovered in dining area when not in use.
4-2BFood-contact surfaces cleaned & sanitized4YesNoVisibly dirty tongs, soup bowls, and utensils stored as clean. Corrected by rewashing.
6-1AProper cold holding temperatures9YesYesButter left on counter above 41°F. Corrected by adding time.
6-1AProper cold holding temperatures9NoNoHeavy cream in reach-in cooler above 41°F.
6-1CProper cooling time and temperature9YesYesMashed potatoes at 71°F at 6:00 PM. Corrected by discarding.
10DFood properly labeled3YesNoExpired items: half & half (3/23/25), liquid eggs (4/6/25, 4/4/25). Corrected by discarding.
10DFood properly labeled3YesNoUnlabeled oil bottles and flour bin. Corrected by adding labels.
11AProper cooling methods3NoNoMashed potatoes improperly cooled in deep, covered container.
11CApproved thawing methods3YesNoRaw beef improperly thawing without running water. Corrected by adding running water.
11DThermometers provided and accurate3NoNoNo analog thermometers in reach-in cooler or walk-in cooler.
12BPersonal cleanliness3NoNoPIC preparing food without proper hair restraint.
14BUtensils properly stored1NoNoMop stored directly in bucket. Must store in self-draining position.
17CPhysical facilities maintained1NoYesKitchen floor in severe disrepair. Must fix.
17DDesignated areas used1YesNoEmployee drink on prep counter, personal food unlabeled in cooler. Corrected by moving items.
18Pest control3NoYesSeveral flies in main kitchen area despite pest control visit on 3/17/25.

