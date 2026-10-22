Residents in Roswell, Cherokee County, and nearby parts of Cobb and North Fulton may smell smoke or see haze Thursday evening and into Friday morning from a planned burn near Lake Allatoona in Bartow County.
What’s happening: Park rangers and Bartow County fire crews are conducting a prescribed burn Thursday in the Abernathy/Macedonia area of Bartow County, near Lake Allatoona. Prescribed burns are intentionally set fires used to manage land and reduce wildfire risk.
What to expect: Smoke can drift into low-lying areas overnight as temperatures drop, meaning residents in surrounding counties could notice it through Friday morning.
What this means for you: People with asthma or other breathing problems should stay indoors and keep windows closed. If you see flames or smoke coming from a home, building, or nearby woods, call 911. Officials ask that residents not call 911 simply to report the smell of smoke.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.