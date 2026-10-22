Residents in Roswell, Cherokee County, and nearby parts of Cobb and North Fulton may smell smoke or see haze Thursday evening and into Friday morning from a planned burn near Lake Allatoona in Bartow County.

What’s happening: Park rangers and Bartow County fire crews are conducting a prescribed burn Thursday in the Abernathy/Macedonia area of Bartow County, near Lake Allatoona. Prescribed burns are intentionally set fires used to manage land and reduce wildfire risk.

What to expect: Smoke can drift into low-lying areas overnight as temperatures drop, meaning residents in surrounding counties could notice it through Friday morning.

What this means for you: People with asthma or other breathing problems should stay indoors and keep windows closed. If you see flames or smoke coming from a home, building, or nearby woods, call 911. Officials ask that residents not call 911 simply to report the smell of smoke.