Savannah’s New Splashpad Opens

A new splashpad featuring full automation and accessibility features opens April 1 at the Tatemville Community Center in Savannah.

The $138,500 water feature includes zero-depth water safety and is fully ADA compliant, making it accessible to all residents. The splashpad will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October.

The splashpad is part of Savannah’s Recreation Re-Imagine initiative, which has invested over $4 million in recreational spaces citywide. District 5, where Tatemville is located, has received more than $800,000 for recreational improvements across 10 locations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon on April 1 at the Tatemville Community Center, located at 333 Coleman Street. The event is open to the public.