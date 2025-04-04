Savannah’s Free Spring Break Extravaganza for Youth

A free Spring Break Extravaganza for Savannah youth will take place Saturday, April 5, featuring a job fair, summer program opportunities, basketball activities, games, food, and prizes.

The event, hosted by Savannah’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, aims to provide positive experiences for young people during their school break.

The office works to identify young people who might be at risk and connects them with resources and support. ONSE uses partnerships, programs, and community engagement as part of its approach to violence prevention.

The Spring Break Extravaganza is open to all Savannah youth at no cost. More information about ONSE and its programs is available at savannahga.gov/onse.