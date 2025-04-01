Savannah Opens Registration for 2025 Summer Camps

Savannah’s Recreation and Leisure Services Department is now accepting registrations for its 2025 summer camp programs for children ages 6-12.

The city will offer both general and specialty camps designed to engage youth throughout the summer months.

General Summer Camps will operate from May 27 to July 18 at ten community centers across Savannah. Each location will feature unique two-week themed sessions.

Specialty options include Sports Camps, Enrichment Art & Music Camp, Cheer Camp, and Reel Teen Enrichment Camp. The city will also provide Therapeutic Camps for both youth and adults.

Registration deadlines extend until one week before each session begins. Families must contact the hosting community center directly to check availability and complete registration.

Complete information about dates, locations, and program details is available at savannahga.gov/summercamp.