Will Fulton County Close Two Elementary Schools?

The Fulton County Board of Education has initiated discussions on the possible closure of Parklane Elementary School in the south Fulton region and Spalding Drive Elementary School in the Sandy Springs area, citing declining enrollment as a major factor. During the Board’s work session on September 10, Deputy Chief Operations Officer Yngrid Huff presented data indicating that both schools have experienced a significant drop in student numbers, leading to inefficiencies in their operations.

Why It Matters: Fulton County Schools, like many districts across the country, face the challenge of managing school facilities with shrinking student populations. A continued downward trend in enrollment, particularly at the elementary school level, has led the district to consider the consolidation of certain schools to better allocate resources and maintain the quality of education. As part of the process, the district is preparing to engage with the affected communities before any final decision is made.

The Details: The potential closures are part of a larger review of schools throughout the district, triggered by a board policy, which mandates that schools with low enrollment or aging buildings be evaluated for consolidation. During the September 10 meeting, Huff presented data showing that nine schools in the district currently have fewer than 450 students enrolled. Parklane and Spalding Drive were identified as needing immediate attention, as both face long-term declining enrollment projections.

Board members have instructed district staff to begin community engagement efforts around the potential closure of these two schools. A series of public meetings will be held in October, November, and December, where families and residents in the affected areas will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and provide input on new attendance boundaries and how to balance student populations across neighboring schools.

What’s Next: The Board is expected to vote on the closures in February 2025, with any changes to take effect at the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Should the closures proceed, the district will work to redraw attendance boundaries for the schools, ensuring a smooth transition for students to neighboring facilities.

For now, discussions will focus on Parklane and Spalding Drive. However, the Board also reviewed data for schools in the northern part of the county, though a decision on any potential closures in that area will be postponed until 2027 as part of the district’s next five-year capital plan.

Community Impact: While consolidating schools may lead to operational savings and improved resource allocation, the potential closure of Parklane and Spalding Drive raises concerns for families. Many parents may have questions about how the changes could impact their children’s education, transportation, and overall experience. The upcoming community meetings will give stakeholders a chance to weigh in before the Board makes its final decision.