How to Talk to Your Fulton County School Board Member

Each member of the Fulton County Board of Education sponsors a monthly meeting open to all members of the community. The sessions provide an opportunity for direct contact with community members and give Board members a chance to listen to local issues and concerns.

If you are concerned about school security or issues related to the recent schools shooting in Barrow County, these meetings provide an opportunity to voice your concerns and ask questions about Fulton’s preparedness and security.

Board members have set the following in-person meeting dates for September 2024:

Lillie Pozatek, District 2 with District 1

September 17 | 9:30 a.m.

Northwestern Middle School | Milton, Ga.

﻿﻿Katie Gregory, District 3

September 18 | 4:00 p.m.

Hapeville Elementary School | Hapeville, Ga.

Franchesca Warren, District 4

September 16 | 5:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Middle School | Fairburn, Ga.

Kristin McCabe, District 5

September 18 | 9:30 a.m.

Ocee Elementary School | Johns Creek, Ga.

Kimberly Dove, District 6

September 17 | 6:30 p.m.

Liberty Point Elementary School | Union City, Ga.

Dr. Michelle Morancie, District 7

September 18 | 6:00 p.m.

Woodland Elementary School | Sandy Springs, Ga.