Parents in Gwinnett County will lose the option to hold back their 6-year-olds from first grade under a new school district policy.

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Public Schools will require all 6-year-old children to start first grade beginning in fall 2026. The change wipes out what parents and educators call “redshirting,” where parents could choose to put their 6-year-old in kindergarten instead of first grade if they felt the child wasn’t ready.

What’s Important: Parents who used to decide whether their child needed more time before moving up to first grade won’t have that choice anymore. Several parents said the new rule could hurt children who need extra time to develop.

The Reason: Gwinnett County says it’s ending redshirting to strictly enforce age-based grade placement, but the practical reason is administrative: the district wants consistency, fewer exceptions, and easier enrollment management in a large, fast-growing school system.

The Response: State Rep. Scott Hilton said he plans to introduce legislation that would give parents more control over when their children start first grade.

Catch Up Quick: The old policy let some 6-year-olds enroll in kindergarten instead of first grade if parents believed their child wasn’t ready for the next level.

The Timeline: The new policy starts with the fall 2026 school year.

