Georgia high school seniors can apply to more than 60 colleges and universities in the state for free throughout November, with application fees waived at participating schools.

What’s happening: The Georgia Student Finance Commission is running its Apply to College Month Initiative for the sixth year, offering fee waivers at more than 60 Georgia colleges and universities from November 1 through November 30. There is no limit on how many schools a student can apply to using the waivers.

How to use it: Students can find the full list of participating schools and instructions for accessing the waivers at GAfutures.org. Students applying to public colleges through the GEORGIA MATCH direct admissions dashboard in November will have the fee waiver applied automatically.

What they’re saying: “Georgia seniors do not have to choose between paying application fees and pursuing the next step in their higher education journey,” said Chris Green, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission. “We encourage every senior to visit GAfutures.org to take advantage of this opportunity, and explore the $1 billion in scholarships and grants available to make their college goals a reality.”

Governor Brian Kemp said the state will “keep working to find ways to make education affordable for Georgia’s students and families, like we did when restoring the HOPE Scholarship to fully cover tuition or making the largest investment in need-based aid in state history during this year’s legislative session.”

More resources: Students can also schedule a meeting with a regional outreach representative at gafutures.org/outreach.