What we know: Three schools — Morningside Elementary, E. Rivers Elementary, and Springdale Park Elementary — were evacuated. Virginia-Highland Elementary was not evacuated but was locked down, meaning no one from outside the building was allowed in. The school district confirmed all students and staff are safe.

What’s changed: By late morning, E. Rivers Elementary had been cleared and students and staff were allowed back inside to resume normal classes. Searches were still underway at Morningside Elementary and Springdale Park Elementary as of late morning.

What we don’t know: Authorities have not said what kind of threats were made or where they came from. Atlanta Public Schools police are investigating and working with other public safety agencies.

What’s next: The school district said it expects to release more information as it becomes available.