Georgia drivers are getting a small break at the pump, but a fill-up still costs nearly a dollar more per gallon than it did a year ago.

What’s happening: The statewide average for regular gas dropped to $3.81 per gallon Monday, down 5 cents from last week and 17 cents from last month. A standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $57.15 to fill.

By the numbers: Georgia’s average sits well below the national average of $4.35 per gallon. That national figure is notable on its own: it marks the first time the country’s average has stayed above $4 this late in the year.

Georgia average one year ago: $2.87

National average one year ago: $3.08

Georgia all-time high: $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

National all-time high: $5.01 (June 14, 2022)

Why Georgia is cheaper: Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended the state gas tax, which is part of the reason Georgia’s prices are running well below the national average.

What’s new: Crude oil prices briefly dipped before climbing back above $90 per barrel, which could slow further price relief for drivers.

The storm factor: Hurricane Isaias moved through the region but did not cause major fuel supply problems.

“Drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices move lower, despite the tropical storm-like weather from Hurricane Isaias,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Georgia’s average remains below $4 per gallon and below the national average, but fuel costs continue to affect household budgets. Comparing prices and using fuel rewards programs can help drivers save.”

Prices around Georgia: The most expensive markets in the state are Savannah at $3.91 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.89, and Atlanta at $3.82. Drivers in the northwest corner of the state are paying the least: Albany averages $3.71, Dalton $3.72, and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area $3.73.

What this means for you: Drivers can compare current gas and electric charging prices using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.