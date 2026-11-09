Georgia drivers are paying some of the lowest prices in the country at the pump, with the state average falling to $3.48 per gallon Sunday — 54 cents below a national average that just hit its lowest point since July.

What’s happening: Georgia’s average dropped a penny from Saturday and is down 10 cents from a week ago and 36 cents from a month ago. The national average fell 15 cents this week to $4.02 per gallon, the first time it has dipped that low since July.

What’s new: The national average had been stuck above $4.00 per gallon every day since July 20 — one of the longest stretches of high prices on record. It finally broke below that mark this week, though it remains well above where it was a year ago, when drivers paid $3.07 nationally and $2.80 in Georgia.

By the numbers: Georgia’s cheapest metro markets right now are Albany at $3.31, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.34, and Brunswick at $3.36. The priciest are Atlanta at $3.51, Savannah at $3.52, and Macon at $3.53. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank in Georgia costs about $52.20.

What’s helping: Georgia’s temporary motor fuel tax suspension is still in effect through November 30, which covers the bulk of the Thanksgiving travel season. The suspension is one reason Georgia prices are running so far below the national average — though it expires before the holiday weekend is over, so the savings have a deadline.

What drivers should know: “Georgia drivers continue to enjoy some of the lowest gas prices in the country, with the state average sitting 54 cents below the national average,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “To get the most value from current pump prices, drivers should compare gas prices, use fuel rewards programs, and combine trips whenever possible.”

The path forward: AAA warns that market conditions can shift fast and current prices may not hold through the holiday. Drivers planning Thanksgiving trips can use the AAA TripTik Travel Planner to find current gas and electric charging prices along their route.