Georgia drivers are paying $3.65 per gallon for regular gas as of Sunday, down 8 cents from a week ago and 51 cents from a month ago.

What’s happening: Three things are pushing prices lower: the state gas tax is suspended, gas stations have switched to cheaper winter-blend fuel, and fewer people are driving for seasonal travel. A full 15-gallon tank now costs about $54.75 in Georgia.

The national picture: The U.S. average slipped 1 cent this week to $4.28 per gallon. October is on track to be the most expensive October ever recorded for the national average, following record-setting prices in August and September. Georgia’s all-time high was $4.49, set June 15, 2022. The national record was $5.01, set June 14, 2022.

What’s keeping prices from falling further: Crude oil is trading above $100 per barrel, which is putting upward pressure on fuel costs and limiting how much drivers save.

Where prices vary in Georgia: The most expensive markets are Savannah ($3.70), Atlanta ($3.68), and Gainesville ($3.67). The cheapest are Albany ($3.46), Brunswick ($3.52), and Warner Robins ($3.58).

What this means for you: Georgia drivers are paying $1.23 per gallon less than the national record high set four years ago, but prices are still 86 cents higher than they were a year ago.

“Georgians are seeing some relief at the pump, with prices averaging 63 cents below the national average. While seasonal factors are helping push prices lower, drivers can save even more by comparing prices, using fuel rewards and combining errands,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA.