Woodstock Plans Touch-A-Truck Event and Open House for Georgia Cities Week

Woodstock residents can look forward to several community events during Georgia Cities Week, April 21-27, with a bonus event on April 28. The celebration includes a Touch-A-Truck event, city employee breakfast, and a Towne Hall Open House.

The Touch-A-Truck event will take place on Monday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on East Main Street in downtown Woodstock. Children can see vehicles used by the Woodstock Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation.

Other events include:

A breakfast honoring city employees on Tuesday, April 23, sponsored by the Woodstock Lions Club

A City-Wide Yard Sale and Greenstock Day Recycling Event on April 26

The opening of the 2025 Woodstock Farm Fresh Market on April 26

A Towne Hall Open House on Monday, April 28, from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Woodstock Municipal Court is also offering an Amnesty Program through April 30, where eligible people can address outstanding fines with waived late fees.

Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association to showcase cities and their services throughout the state.