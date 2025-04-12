What You Need to Know About This Weekend’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival

The 89th Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns this weekend at Piedmont Park from April 11 through April 13.

Artists from all over the country will have tents throughout the park showcasing their artwork and designs in different mediums of jewelry, paintings, sculptures, and more.

Guests can tune in to live music at the Main and International Stages this year to see artists and groups of various genres perform.

In addition to the fine art and live music, the festival features the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition and the Kids Village with fun for toddlers through tweens, such as interactive and make-and-take projects, face painting, and puppet shows,” according to the official Dogwood Festival website.

Food trucks, vendor booths, and beverage stands will be provided for food and drinks.

Sponsor booths will be scattered throughout the festival, providing games, prizes, and giveaways.

The Dogwood Festival notes that dogs or pets are not allowed in the park during the festival due to a City of Atlanta ordinance.

GPB at Dogwood

Georgia Public Broadcasting will be present at the Dogwood Festival this year.

Visitors can stop by GPB’s tent to learn about the organization’s work throughout the state from our on-air hosts and reporters beginning Friday at noon and throughout the weekend.

In addition, GPB will be sponsoring a show on the Coca-Cola Main Stage on Saturday afternoon hosted by Peach Jam host Jeremy Powell and featuring The Jesse Williams band.

For more about the Atlanta Dogwood Festival and what to expect this year, GPB spoke with the festival’s executive director, Brian Hill.

For more information about the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, visit here.

This story comes to The Georgia Sun through a reporting partnership with GPB a non-profit newsroom focused on reporting in Georgia.