Four Gwinnett County veterans who are 100 years old or older will be recognized at the county’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, with the oldest having served more than 80 years ago.

What’s happening: The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fallen Heroes Memorial, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. A veterans march opens the event, and all veterans who served honorably are encouraged to take part.

The four being honored: District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, will present a proclamation recognizing each veteran:

100-year-old Harry A. Knight, who served in the Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

101-year-old George Marcus, who served as a Seaman First Class in the Navy in the Mediterranean and North African theaters during World War II.

103-year-old John L. Davis, who served as a Sergeant in the Army in the Pacific theater during World War II.

107-year-old Geraldine “Gerry” Huls, who served as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps in England during World War II.

The keynote speaker: Retired Brigadier General Dr. Daniel Kaufman will deliver the keynote address. Kaufman graduated from West Point in 1968, served in Vietnam, worked on the National Security Council staff at the White House, and later served as founding president of Georgia Gwinnett College. He received two Bronze Stars for heroism and two Purple Hearts for wounds sustained in combat.

For veterans and families: From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Gwinnett County Stand Down will run adjacent to the memorial, before and after the ceremony. Veterans and their families can connect with resources and services there. Registration is encouraged. All residents are welcome to attend.

More information is available at GwinnettFallenHeroes.com.