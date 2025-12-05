Georgia’s holiday season officially begins Monday when Governor Brian Kemp lights the Christmas tree inside the State Capitol.

What’s Happening: The annual Capitol Christmas tree lighting takes place Monday, December 8, at 10 a.m. in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol. The Spelman College Glee Club will perform during the ceremony.

What’s Important: Georgians who cannot attend in person can watch the event live online at GPB.org. Consumer advocate Clark Howard will join Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp at the celebration.

The Timeline: The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Monday and will include remarks from state leaders followed by the tree lighting in the Capitol rotunda.

The Big Picture: The Capitol tree lighting marks the start of Georgia’s official holiday season at the seat of state government. The tradition brings together state leaders and Georgians to celebrate the holidays together.

