It’s a rare treat when Paul McCartney comes to town.

His first concert here happened in 1965 with the Beatles at the Atlanta Stadium (later called Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium).

Since that time, he’s performed stints in the city on eight other trips — once with Wings in 1976 at the Omni and two nights there in 1990; a stop at the Georgia Dome in 1993; a stormy evening in Piedmont Park in 2009; his 2002, 2005 and 2014 concerts at Philips Arena; and a 2017 visit to what’s now the Gas South Arena in Duluth.

With back-to-back sold-out gigs underway at State Farm Arena, where he’ll perform again tonight, the 83-year-old drew generations of fans from near and far — and proved energy is ageless.

Hefty ticket prices which ranged into the thousands in the after-market didn’t dampen the levels of enthusiasm across the 35-song setlist.

While Baby Boomers helped grow the Beatles’ fame, a large percentage of the Sunday evening audience were groups of Gen Z fans and their Gen X parents, who came from other states to see McCartney for the first time or, as one concertgoer told GPB, “one more time.”

Participants interviewed included local families and fly-ins from Phoenix, Denver and New York City.

Sisters Lillian, 19, and Faith Merriman, 22, drove from Orlando to see the Atlanta concert.

“I’m so excited,” Lillian said. “I’ve loved the Beatles for a long time.”

Local fans also recalled seeing McCartney in Atlanta over the past 60 years.

Identical twins June Cordell and Becky Christo saw the Beatles in Atlanta in 1965.

“It’s wonderful that he is still here and doing this,” Becky said. “It’s about peace and love and doing the songs that everybody can relate to. We need more of that.”

A group of students and friends from Savannah College of Art and Design and Georgia State University — Amy, Ally, Mallory, Alice and Maddie — posed for pictures in Beatles gear and held up dolls of McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr when a member of McCartney’s management approached them to upgrade their tickets.

“I almost fainted,” Alice said.

Unlike most touring artists today, McCartney’s setlist has seven decades of material to draw from and this current “Got Back” tour is delighting longtime fans with the Beatles’ deep cuts and solo hits from “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite” to “Come Onto Me.”

The show had an end-of-an-era party vibe, where the 18,000-strong crowd derived as much euphoria from relishing the shared moment as from singing along to the best-known melodies of the past century.

Fans on the fence about investing in a pricey but exhilarating experience should not miss the opportunity to see this show.

Opening with the Beatles’ “Help,” a video montage brought the band’s personalities and antics to life. And from there, it was off to the races, with the crowd on its feet for the entire evening.

McCartney’s guitar playing was in the pocket, on and off the Hofner bass, and his voice can still support the tender falsettos and rock and roll howls, often as robustly as it did in his youth. His longtime band featuring Rusty Anderson (guitar), Brian Ray (guitar/bass), Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums), and Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards) were stellar, each a solid singer in his own right who seamlessly doubled their leader on choruses and harmonies. The Hot City Horns gave new verve to “Coming Up” and “Got to Get You Into My Life.”

Cultural shifts and geopolitics weren’t discussed from the stage but historical and animated footage, laser lights and pyrotechnics combined into a powerful homage to the post-World War II years when American and British music brought the planet together.

In a poignant moment where McCartney performed his civil rights ballad “Blackbird” and “Here Today,” his love letter to his late friend and songwriting partner John Lennon, who was assassinated in 1980, he appeared to float on top of the world on an elevated riser built of screens showing the earth from space. McCartney later sang “Something” in honor of George Harrison, who died in 2001. Ringo Starr turned 85 in July.

The set contained the usual favorites — from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” to “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude”— but the traditional encore, where McCartney performs a medley from side two of the Beatles’ Abbey Road album, hit differently than it has on other tours this reporter has seen since watching him perform a few days before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

After McCartney and band members waved British, American, Georgia and pride progress flags on the stage, the final lines of “The End” echoed into the night, “The love you take is equal to the love you make.”

The world the Beatles inhabited in the 1960s has changed, but even amidst the darkness and division of 2025, the elated faces of the young people who left the arena offered hope — and proof that peace and love are not just jargons from the past, but keys to the future.

Setlist:

Help! Coming Up Got to Get You Into My Life Drive My Car Letting Go Come On to Me Let Me Roll It Getting Better Let ‘Em In My Valentine Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five Maybe I’m Amazed I’ve Just Seen a Face In Spite of All the Danger Love Me Do Dance Tonight Blackbird Here Today Now and Then Lady Madonna Jet Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! Something Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da Band on the Run Get Back Let It Be Live and Let Die Hey Jude I’ve Got a Feeling Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) Helter Skelter Golden Slumbers Carry That Weight The End

This story comes to The Georgia Sun through a reporting partnership with GPB a non-profit newsroom focused on reporting in Georgia.