Beyoncé Adds Fourth Show to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Summer Run

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Beyoncé for four consecutive nights this July, marking one of the tour’s longest U.S. stops.

🎤 Why It Matters: More show dates mean more chances for local fans to see one of music’s biggest stars. The extended run will bring significant revenue to downtown Atlanta businesses and workers.

🌟 What’s Happening:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium confirms shows for July 10, 11, 13, and 14.

Stadium officials say this is the final addition to the Atlanta run.

🌍 The Big Picture: The demand driving these additional shows points to Atlanta’s strength as a concert market as well as Beyoncé’s appeal to Atlanta audiences.