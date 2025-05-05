Trial Date Set for Suspect in 2001 Murder of UGA Student Tara Baker

Edric Faust will face a jury next year for the brutal 2001 murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker. A judge has scheduled the trial after Faust spent months in Clarke County Jail following his May 2024 arrest. The trial will begin Oct. 20.

🔍 Why It Matters: This case brings potential closure to one of Athens‘ most notorious cold cases that haunted the community for over two decades. The breakthrough demonstrates how advances in DNA technology can solve long-dormant investigations.

🔥 What Happened: Baker’s body was discovered by firefighters responding to a blaze at her Fawn Drive apartment on January 19, 2001. Investigators determined:

• The 23-year-old law student had been strangled, stabbed, and beaten

• The fire was deliberately set to destroy evidence

⏮️ Catch Up Quick: Baker was last heard from around 9:46 p.m. on January 18, 2001, when she called a friend after studying at the UGA Law Library.

🧬 The Investigation: Police say biological evidence and DNA science ultimately linked Faust to Baker’s murder. According to arrest warrants, Faust allegedly:

• Sexually assaulted Baker

• Used multiple weapons including a knife and blunt object

• Set fire to the apartment to cover up the crime

👮 Criminal History: Court records show Faust has an extensive criminal background:

• He was convicted of cutting someone’s neck in an aggravated assault case just weeks after Baker’s murder

• He served multiple prison sentences between 1997-2003

• His most recent arrest before the murder charge came in 2022 for simple battery