Police arrested a 23-year-old man less than 24 hours after a teenager was shot dead at a Clayton County shopping center. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Qi’Adrian Gordon, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday evening at Lovejoy Village on Tara Boulevard.

🚨 Why It Matters: This deadly shooting happened in a public shopping area where families and residents regularly visit, raising concerns about community safety. The quick arrest demonstrates law enforcement’s response to violent crime in the area.

🔍 What Happened: Clayton County police responded to reports of gunfire at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday at 10375 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Officers found Gordon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to Clayton County Police Department.

Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots before seeing a vehicle speed away from the area.

First responders pronounced Gordon dead at the scene.

⚖️ The Arrest: Yahiko West now faces serious charges in connection with the teen’s death.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office captured West on Thursday, according to their announcement.

Jail records show West faces charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Court records indicate West was scheduled for his first appearance in Clayton County Magistrate Court on Friday.

🔎 The Investigation: Police continue to gather evidence in the case.

The Clayton County Police Department says the investigation remains active.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact 911.

Police have not released details about a possible motive or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.

