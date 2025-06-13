Richmond County deputies and a SWAT team safely ended a tense domestic situation early Friday morning after a 70-year-old man barricaded himself inside his Augusta home with a gun.

🏠 What Happened: Deputies responded to Indian Trail Court around 1 am after a woman reported her husband was armed and possibly experiencing medical or mental health issues. When deputies entered the home, they heard two gunshots and could not get the man to come out.

📞 The Response: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office called in their SWAT team to handle the situation. SWAT members successfully entered the residence and took the man into custody without anyone getting hurt.

🏥 What’s Next: Medical personnel transported the man to a hospital for evaluation. Neighbors who were evacuated during the incident have returned to their homes.

The sheriff’s office says no injuries were reported and no additional information is available.