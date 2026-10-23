What We Know: Woodstock police officers shot a suspect Thursday evening near the intersection of Paden Street and Maple Street, injuring the individual and leaving two officers with minor injuries. The shooting drew a large emergency response to the area and prompted the department to hand the investigation to state authorities.

Confirmed Information: Officers were called to the Paden Street and Maple Street area shortly before 6:48 p.m. Thursday on a report of a suspicious person. During the encounter with the individual, shots were fired. The suspect was injured and transported to a local hospital, though the department had not disclosed the severity of those injuries as of Friday.

Two Woodstock officers also sustained minor injuries during the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment. No other officers were hurt.

The Woodstock Fire Department, Cherokee County Fire & Rescue, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol all responded to the scene, where medical aid was rendered before the injured were transported.

Following the shooting, the Woodstock Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the inquiry — standard protocol for the department in officer-involved shootings. The GBI was leading the investigation as of Friday. Neither the names of the officers involved nor the identity of the suspect had been released, and the specific circumstances that led to the shooting remained under investigation.

Unconfirmed Information: The Woodstock Police Department had not publicly described what behavior prompted the suspicious person call or what preceded the moment shots were fired. Those details were among the open questions the GBI investigation was expected to address.