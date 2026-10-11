MACON — A 61-year-old Macon woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after two people were found shot at a home on Watts Road on Sunday.
What we know: Deputies arrived at a house in the 2800 block of Watts Road just before noon and found two people with gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 61-year-old Sabrina Goodwin of Macon, died at the scene. A 65-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said next of kin has been notified.
The investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the shooting. Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.
What to do: Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.