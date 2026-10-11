What we know: Deputies arrived at a house in the 2800 block of Watts Road just before noon and found two people with gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 61-year-old Sabrina Goodwin of Macon, died at the scene. A 65-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said next of kin has been notified.

The investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the shooting. Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.

What to do: Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.