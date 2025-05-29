A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 2024 shooting death of 16-year-old Sadiq Brown of Wrens, Georgia.

What We Know: U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Kieran Darnell Walters in Gwinnett County on May 29, 2025. Walters faces murder charges in Brown’s death, which happened in a parking lot at 2622 Peach Orchard Road on July 5, 2024.

What Happened: Brown was shot and taken by vehicle to a local hospital around 10:55 p.m. that night. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m. at Piedmont Hospital.

This marks the second arrest in the case. Malcolm Bryant, 18, was arrested on August 20, 2024, and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with Brown’s death.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through local crime tip lines.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office, which said additional updates will be provided as appropriate.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.