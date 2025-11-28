Coffee County residents are being targeted by phone scammers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies.

What’s Happening: The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling people and claiming to be Marcus Dunlap with the agency. The calls are fake.

What You Need to Know: Law enforcement will never call, email, or contact you asking for payment to avoid arrest, reduce a sentence, or release a family member. Anyone who asks for money this way is trying to scam you.

What to Do: If you get a call like this, hang up right away. Do not send money or share personal information. Report the call to your local law enforcement agency.

The Source: Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.