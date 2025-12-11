Criminals are calling people in Laurens County and pretending to be sheriff’s deputies to steal money.

What’s Happening: The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are impersonating their deputies and demanding payment over the phone. The most recent case involved someone pretending to be “Captain Robbie Toney” and claiming the victim had an arrest warrant for missing jury duty.

What’s Important: Real deputies will never ask you to pay a fine over the phone, online, or in Bitcoin. If someone calls asking for any type of payment, it’s a scam.

How the Scam Works: The caller claims you missed jury duty and have an active warrant. They say you must pay immediately or you’ll be arrested. They pressure victims to send money right away to clear the fake warrant.

What You Should Do: Hang up if you get a call like this. Do not send any money or share personal information. Call 911 or the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522 to report the scam.

Catch Up Quick: This same scam has hit multiple Georgia counties in recent months. Scammers have impersonated deputies in Bleckley County, Floyd County, and Carroll County using nearly identical tactics.