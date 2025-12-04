What’s Happening: The callers claim power will be disconnected the same day unless victims pay immediately through CashApp, gift cards, or wire transfers.

What’s Important: Real utility companies never disconnect power without sending multiple notices in the mail first. They also make several attempts to contact customers before any shutoff happens.

Common Sense: To be clear, power companies expect you to use actual money to pay your bill and will actually send you bills that you can pay either online, by check, or by calling them yourself. They will not demand you run down to the Piggly Wiggly and buy Apple gift cards to satisfy your debt.

Between the Lines: Scammers use pressure tactics to make people panic and pay without thinking. Demanding payment through CashApp, gift cards, or wire transfers is always a red flag.

What to Do: Hang up if you get one of these calls. Then call the phone number printed on your actual utility bill to check your account status. Never give payment information to someone who calls claiming to be from your utility company.

The Sources: Rome Police Department.