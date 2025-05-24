A 62-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in the 800 block of Key Street, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What We Know: Deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:53 a.m. Saturday and found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported him to a medical facility where he died from his injury, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name. No other injuries were reported.

What We Don’t Know: The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear. The sheriff’s office has not indicated whether they have identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.