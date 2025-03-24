Man Shot During Confrontation on Street in Savannah

A man is recovering after being shot in the neck and shoulder during a confrontation in east Savannah Saturday afternoon.

What We Know: Savannah Police are investigating the shooting that occurred near East 32nd Lane and Waters Avenue on March 23 around 2 p.m. The victim transported himself to Memorial Health University Medical Center with what doctors described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was approached by another man near the intersection when a confrontation broke out, ending with the victim being shot.

What We Don’t Know: Police haven’t released details about what sparked the confrontation or a description of the shooter. Investigators haven’t said whether the men knew each other or if this was a random encounter. No information has been provided about potential witnesses or surveillance footage from the area.

In Context: The East Savannah neighborhood where the shooting occurred has seen several violent incidents in recent years. Waters Avenue has been the focus of community revitalization efforts aimed at reducing crime in the area.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit tips anonymously through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.