What happened: A judge sentenced Travis Washington to life in prison with the possibility of parole Friday morning. He must serve at least 30 years before he can ask a parole board to release him. Parole is not automatic.

The conviction: Last Friday, a Chatham County jury found Washington guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime. The charges stem from the death of 22-year-old Rashad Goodine, who was shot multiple times while walking in the 5000 block of LaRoche Avenue on September 4, 2023. Goodine died from his wounds.

The arrest: Washington was 17 years old when Goodine was killed. Ten days after the shooting, police tracked him down in the area of Skidaway, LaRoche, and DeRenne avenues, where officers took him into custody.