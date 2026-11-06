SAVANNAH — A Chatham County man will spend at least 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a 22-year-old on a Savannah street three years ago.
What happened: A judge sentenced Travis Washington to life in prison with the possibility of parole Friday morning. He must serve at least 30 years before he can ask a parole board to release him. Parole is not automatic.
The conviction: Last Friday, a Chatham County jury found Washington guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime. The charges stem from the death of 22-year-old Rashad Goodine, who was shot multiple times while walking in the 5000 block of LaRoche Avenue on September 4, 2023. Goodine died from his wounds.
The arrest: Washington was 17 years old when Goodine was killed. Ten days after the shooting, police tracked him down in the area of Skidaway, LaRoche, and DeRenne avenues, where officers took him into custody.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.