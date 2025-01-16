His Wife Filed For Divorce. He Shot Her in The Face. Now He’s Going to Jail For 70 Years

A Lithonia man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting his wife in a violent response to her filing for divorce. The DeKalb County Superior Court issued the verdict on Monday following a jury trial.

Just the Facts: Dmante Dontrell Anderson, 33, was convicted for multiple charges related to a 2019 domestic violence shooting, including aggravated assault-family violence, false imprisonment, simple battery-family violence, cruelty to children, and firearms violations. The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Concepts 21 Drive in Lithonia on June 14, 2019.

Anderson shot his wife in the face after accusing her of infidelity, just hours after being served divorce papers.

The Details: On the night of the attack, DeKalb County Police responded to a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim bleeding on the ground outside her apartment, with Anderson standing nearby alongside one of their children.

Despite Anderson’s claim that his wife had shot herself, she identified him as her attacker on the spot. The victim later told investigators that Anderson had become enraged after overhearing her on the phone. He forced her into the bedroom, accused her of cheating, and shot her in the cheek.

The couple’s children were home during the violent episode and witnessed the shooting. After the attack, the victim managed to flee and seek help from a neighbor, who called police. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she underwent treatment for severe facial injuries.

The victim sustained multiple facial fractures from the gunshot.

By the Numbers: Anderson was sentenced to 70 years, with 63 years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation.

In Context: Domestic violence remains a critical issue in Georgia, with thousands of cases reported annually.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

How You Can Help: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org for resources and support. In Georgia, local resources include the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence.