What happened: Multiple people called 911 around 4 a.m. reporting gunshots at Jefferson Apartments, 4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Early reports said someone outside Building 7 had fired multiple shots and that a person inside one of the apartments might be dead. Officers checked the apartment and found it empty.

What’s new: Police tracked down the apartment’s resident and confirmed the person was unharmed. A suspect was identified and taken into custody without a struggle. That suspect was handed over to Dunwoody detectives for questioning.

The investigation: The case remains open. Police have not released the suspect’s name, saying they will do so once formal charges are filed.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call Dunwoody Police at (678) 382-6919.