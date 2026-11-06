DUNWOODY — Residents at a Dunwoody apartment complex were jolted awake by gunfire early Friday morning, but police found no one hurt after searching the building.
What happened: Multiple people called 911 around 4 a.m. reporting gunshots at Jefferson Apartments, 4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Early reports said someone outside Building 7 had fired multiple shots and that a person inside one of the apartments might be dead. Officers checked the apartment and found it empty.
What’s new: Police tracked down the apartment’s resident and confirmed the person was unharmed. A suspect was identified and taken into custody without a struggle. That suspect was handed over to Dunwoody detectives for questioning.
The investigation: The case remains open. Police have not released the suspect’s name, saying they will do so once formal charges are filed.
If you know something: Anyone with information can call Dunwoody Police at (678) 382-6919.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.