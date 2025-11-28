A driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County late Wednesday night after troopers found multiple alcoholic beverage cans during a traffic stop.

What’s Happening: Georgia State Patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle on northbound Ga. 400 for failing to move over. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What’s Important: The traffic stop happened during what state patrol described as a heightened enforcement period for impaired driving.

The image released by the agency shows numerous beer cans and a breathalyzer displaying a reading of 0.219

Between the Lines: The Georgia Department of Public Safety said troopers are actively looking for impaired drivers to reduce crashes and fatalities during the current travel period.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Public Safety.