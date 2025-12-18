Police across Georgia are warning residents to be on alert for package delivery scams and porch pirates as more holiday gifts arrive at homes statewide.

What’s Happening: Law enforcement officers say scammers are sending fake delivery messages while thieves are taking advantage of unattended packages in neighborhoods.

Scam messages may claim a package is delayed, returned, missing information, or needs a redelivery fee

Clicking the links in these messages can lead to stolen personal or financial information

What’s Important: Police warn that scam messages often create a sense of urgency or demand payment. At the same time, officers say package thieves may be watching for deliveries left outside homes.

How Police Say to Prevent Theft: Police encourage residents to take simple steps to protect their packages.

Track deliveries

Bring packages inside as soon as they arrive

Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up packages if you are away

Use lockers or package rooms when available

Keep porches well-lit

What Authorities Are Saying: Police say messages that sound urgent or ask for money should be treated as scams, and residents should avoid clicking on any links.