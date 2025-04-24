Georgia Man Accused of Using AI to Create Child Sex Abuse Images

Share

A Gilmer County man faces dozens of charges after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly using artificial intelligence to turn regular photos into child sex abuse material.

What We Know: Ronald Richardson, 48, was indicted on Wednesday, April 16, on 76 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators say Richardson used AI technology to manipulate ordinary photographs into illegal images.

Richardson was a vendor who serviced vending machines for the Gilmer County School system. His case was first brought to light when a student reported him for asking her to send him pictures of herself.

Deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richardson on January 17, after what officials described as an extensive investigation. Richardson has been in custody since his arrest.

Officials say the investigation is still active. Prosecutors may bring more charges if new evidence comes to light.

By The Numbers: Richardson faces 76 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He has been in custody since January 17.

In Context: The use of artificial intelligence to create child sex abuse material is a growing concern for law enforcement across the country. AI tools can make it easier to generate illegal images, even without direct contact with children. Georgia law treats the creation and possession of such material as a serious felony.

