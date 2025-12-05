What’s Happening: The Duluth Police Department is warning residents about a scam that began with a friendly message and ended with the victim losing close to $1 million.

What’s Important: The scammer gained trust over time and convinced the victim to invest large sums of money through cryptocurrency platforms.

How to Protect Yourself: Police warn residents to be cautious of people met online who quickly move conversations to private apps. Never send money, gift cards, or invest through links shared by someone you have not met in person.

Verify identities independently because photos, identification cards, and addresses can be faked. Use reverse image searches to see if photos appear elsewhere or have been used in other scams.

What You Can Do: If you believe you have been scammed, file a report at www.ic3.gov.