Buford Man Shot and Killed in Roommate Dispute

A deadly shooting in Buford has police investigating what appears to be a dispute between roommates.

Just the Facts:

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of Roxholly Lane.

Police found a man inside the home, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Witnesses were inside the home when officers arrived.

One man was taken in for questioning.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a roommate dispute.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

The Details: Gwinnett County police are working to piece together what led to the shooting. Crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence, while detectives are interviewing witnesses. So far, authorities say the motive appears to be domestic in nature, but no charges have been announced.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information is urged to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.