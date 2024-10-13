Atlanta Woman Killed in Suspected Hit-and-Run Near I-75/85

A 49-year-old woman was found dead early Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of I-75/85, near its intersection with I-20, after emergency medical teams were called to the scene around 6:39 a.m. regarding an unresponsive individual lying in the roadway.

What Happened: Preliminary reports suggest the woman’s injuries are consistent with being struck by a vehicle, though authorities are still working to piece together the exact details. The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is leading the case, looking into whether this may have been a hit-and-run. Investigators have yet to release the identity of the victim or share any potential details about the vehicle or driver involved.

In Context: Hit-and-run incidents remain a critical issue in Atlanta, especially on major highways where high speeds can make pedestrian encounters particularly deadly. The ongoing investigation aims to determine if any witnesses were present or if cameras in the area captured footage that could help locate the vehicle involved.

What’s Next: As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Additional updates may follow as more details emerge or the case develops.