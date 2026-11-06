What the department apparently doesn’t want the public to know is what those allegations actually are.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the department disputed allegations made by a former Atlanta police officer involving misconduct, discrimination and favoritism. Police said such concerns deserve careful examination rather than speculation or misinformation.

The department did not identify the former officer, explain what was alleged or provide any records contradicting the accusations.

Instead, police said they welcome scrutiny and are prepared to provide factual information and departmental records to anyone seeking a clearer understanding of the allegations.

They just didn’t provide any of that information in the statement itself.

The lack of specifics leaves the public with no way to evaluate either the allegations or the department’s response.

The statement comes as the Atlanta Police Department has also moved away from distributing press releases and statements directly to news organizations, instead posting them on its website without notifying the press.

As a news organization seeking that clearer understanding the department says it welcomes, The Georgia Sun has contacted Atlanta police to request the allegations, supporting records and an explanation of what the department is disputing.

We will update this article if the department responds.