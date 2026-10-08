FAYETTEVILLE — A fight between two men at a Fayetteville motel Monday night left one of them dead and the other in jail.
What happened: Police were called to the Quality Inn on Lanier Avenue at about 9:55 p.m. Both men were cut during the fight. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken into custody.
What we know: The two men knew each other, according to police. Both names are being withheld until family members are notified. Police say the public is not in danger.
The two men knew each other, according to police. Both names are being withheld until family members are notified. Police say the public is not in danger.
What we don’t know: Police did not identify the weapon used in the fight. Instead, they described it as an “edged weapon,” a broad term commonly used in cop jargon that can mean anything from a knife to a broken bottle. Police also described the injuries as “wounds consistent with an edged weapon,” leaving it unclear whether the men were stabbed, slashed or injured some other way. The Georgia Sun has reached out to the Fayetteville Police Department for clarification. We will update this article when and if they respond.
The investigation: Anyone with information can contact Corporal S. Brandao at sbrandao@fayetteville-ga.gov.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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