A Drone Struck a House And Caused a Fire. Police Believe it Was Headed for a Georgia Prison

A drone carrying drugs and a cell phone slammed into the side of a house in Glennville. Now the state is investigating whether it was meant to drop contraband inside a nearby prison.
🚁 Why It Matters: A smuggling attempt that could’ve endangered an entire neighborhood raises new alarms about drones and prison security, which has been a hot-button issue lately in Georgia.
🚓 What We Know: Police say a Glennville officer was responding to a fire on South Herrington Street last week when he found a scorched drone near the front of a burned house.
- Nearby: marijuana, tobacco, and a cell phone—items commonly smuggled into prisons.
- The device is believed to have been launched from southeast Tattnall County.
🕵️ What Investigators Found:
- Law enforcement officials believe the drone may have been bound for Smith State Prison before going down.
- The scene was turned over to the state’s Department of Corrections, which is now running the investigation.
📍 What Comes Next: An investigator from the state corrections department has collected evidence from the scene.
- Officials are still trying to track down who operated the drone.
- No suspects have been named. No arrests have been made.