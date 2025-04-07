  1. Home
A Drone Struck a House And Caused a Fire. Police Believe it Was Headed for a Georgia Prison

April 7, 2025
1 min read
A drone carrying drugs and a cell phone slammed into the side of a house in Glennville. Now the state is investigating whether it was meant to drop contraband inside a nearby prison.
"Smith State Prison_Georgia_Overhead View" by PrisonInsight.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0

🚁 Why It Matters: A smuggling attempt that could’ve endangered an entire neighborhood raises new alarms about drones and prison security, which has been a hot-button issue lately in Georgia.

🚓 What We Know: Police say a Glennville officer was responding to a fire on South Herrington Street last week when he found a scorched drone near the front of a burned house.

  • Nearby: marijuana, tobacco, and a cell phone—items commonly smuggled into prisons.
  • The device is believed to have been launched from southeast Tattnall County.

🕵️ What Investigators Found:

  • Law enforcement officials believe the drone may have been bound for Smith State Prison before going down.
  • The scene was turned over to the state’s Department of Corrections, which is now running the investigation.

📍 What Comes Next: An investigator from the state corrections department has collected evidence from the scene.

  • Officials are still trying to track down who operated the drone.
  • No suspects have been named. No arrests have been made.

