A Drone Struck a House And Caused a Fire. Police Believe it Was Headed for a Georgia Prison

A drone carrying drugs and a cell phone slammed into the side of a house in Glennville. Now the state is investigating whether it was meant to drop contraband inside a nearby prison.

🚁 Why It Matters: A smuggling attempt that could’ve endangered an entire neighborhood raises new alarms about drones and prison security, which has been a hot-button issue lately in Georgia.

🚓 What We Know: Police say a Glennville officer was responding to a fire on South Herrington Street last week when he found a scorched drone near the front of a burned house.

Nearby: marijuana, tobacco, and a cell phone—items commonly smuggled into prisons.

The device is believed to have been launched from southeast Tattnall County.

🕵️ What Investigators Found:

Law enforcement officials believe the drone may have been bound for Smith State Prison before going down.

The scene was turned over to the state’s Department of Corrections, which is now running the investigation.

📍 What Comes Next: An investigator from the state corrections department has collected evidence from the scene.