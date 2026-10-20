Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon at a home on McNatt Falls Road in Toombs County, and the ex-wife of one of the victims is now charged with murder.

What happened: Deputies arrived at 188 McNatt Falls Road about 2:19 p.m. Monday after a call came in reporting three people had been shot there. They found 75-year-old Wallace Truman Edge and 40-year-old Pamela Cook dead inside the home, both killed by gunshot wounds. A third person, 55-year-old Diane Cook, was also shot but her wound was not life-threatening, according to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office.

Who is charged: Investigators arrested 76-year-old Grace Edge, Wallace Edge’s former spouse, shortly after the shooting. She faces two counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of Wallace Edge and Pamela Cook and the shooting of Diane Cook.

Where she is now: Grace Edge is being held at the Toombs County Detention Center while she awaits a first appearance hearing, where a judge will formally review the charges against her.