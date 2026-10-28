What’s happening: A 56-year-old man was shot and killed near 5 Cleveland Ave. SE at about 1:33 p.m. Officers found him at the scene, and medical personnel pronounced him dead there. Police detained a possible suspect nearby.

What’s important: Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation. Police say the information released so far is preliminary and could change as investigators learn more.

The path forward: With a suspect already detained, investigators will work to determine whether that person will face charges. Homicide cases in Georgia can take days or weeks to build before charges are formally filed.