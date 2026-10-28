ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a midday shooting that left a man dead Wednesday in southeast Atlanta.
What’s happening: A 56-year-old man was shot and killed near 5 Cleveland Ave. SE at about 1:33 p.m. Officers found him at the scene, and medical personnel pronounced him dead there. Police detained a possible suspect nearby.
What’s important: Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation. Police say the information released so far is preliminary and could change as investigators learn more.
The path forward: With a suspect already detained, investigators will work to determine whether that person will face charges. Homicide cases in Georgia can take days or weeks to build before charges are formally filed.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.