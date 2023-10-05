Find Out What’s on Dunwoody’s Ballot in November

The Gist: On October 12, Dunwoody residents can dive deep into what’s coming up on the November 7 ballot, like park improvements, road funding, and potential tax changes.

The Details: From 6-8 p.m., Dunwoody City Hall will be the place to get all the facts about these upcoming ballot choices.

In Context: A few months ago, there was talk about borrowing up to $60 million to make city parks and trails better. Now, there’s also a discussion about continuing a special tax that helps improve roads and safety.

SPLOST Explained: SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is a funding mechanism used by local governments to finance specific projects or initiatives, such as infrastructure improvements, through a temporary increase in sales tax within the jurisdiction.

By The Numbers:

$60 million: The amount the city is considering borrowing for parks and paths.

69%: The percentage of residents who passed the sales tax in 2017.

What’s Next: Curious? Don’t miss the chance to learn more at the open house. And most importantly, be ready to have your say on November 7.