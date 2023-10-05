Bomb Threat at an Atlanta High School. What We Know

The Gist: A bomb threat at Coretta Scott King Young Woman’s Academy prompted an early dismissal of students, leading to an evacuation. Parents are now being urged to pick up their children.

The Details: Following the unexpected threat, students were swiftly removed from the premises. For their safety and ease of access for parents, students are currently at Douglas High School, at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

Although specific details about the threat remain sparse at the moment, the school administration has reassured everyone that the students are safe and unharmed. Additionally, local law enforcement has stepped in and is actively working towards resolving the issue.