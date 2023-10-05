Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting at Macon Hotel

The Gist: Ronquez Deshon Wynn, 20, from Macon, was arrested on October 4, in connection with a murder investigation stemming from a fatal shooting at Baymont Inn & Suites earlier in July.

The Details: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Wynn was transferred to Bibb County Law Enforcement Center from the DeKalb County Jail around 4 p.m., facing a murder charge for the killing of 25-year-old Donchevelle Gerald Boddie on July 18, at Baymont Inn & Suites.

Boddie was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent.

How You Can Help: Individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to reach out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.