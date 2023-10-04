Why Jaylen Brown Thinks Many of Today’s Sneakers Are ‘Trash’

NBA players getting their own signature basketball sneakers has increasingly become a rite of passage for major players all across the league. It goes beyond just Nike’s iconic Air Jordan line; this year alone, stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Luka Dončić have all released their own special shoes designed for the court.

Jaylen Brown, however, hasn’t been impressed with the sneaker drops he’s seeing these days. As a sneaker free agent, he’s well versed in today’s sneaker environment and stays up-to-date with what hits the court. But that doesn’t mean he likes what he sees.

“There needs to be some disruption in the sneaker game because everything is kind of getting boring,” the Boston Celtics forward said in a new episode of Sneaker Shopping. “The designs are getting lazy. There’s no creativity. There’s no authenticity. Some of the sneakers that are out right now, even for athletes, are trash.”

As for how to best proceed, Brown offered an idea that is immensely popular in other areas of culture: “We gotta come with the originality and bring it back to the ’90s.”

Brown signed a sneaker deal with Adidas as a rookie back in 2021. The deal has since expired, leaving him open to offers from various companies to create his own shoe. When asked if people can expect anything from him in the future, he teased that something is indeed in the works.

Related: Danielle ‘Topanga’ Fishel From ‘Boy Meets World’ Is a Sneakerhead

“We’re working on something right now,” he said. “We’re working on doing something different than usual, and that’s been my whole perspective.”

If you’re a Celtics fan and a Jaylen Brown sneaker is in fact on the way, you might want to start saving up for those kicks now.