Shooting at Macon Gas Station Leaves One Dead

The Gist: A shooting at Sunoco on Hawkinsville Road in Macon has left one person dead.

The Details:

On October 4, at 6:19 a.m., deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident at the Sunoco gas station at 6800 Hawkinsville Road.

The victim, identified as twenty-two-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher from Macon, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save him, Fincher died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

No other individuals were injured during the incident.

The next of kin of the deceased has been notified.

How You Can Help: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information from the public in connection with this shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.