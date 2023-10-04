See Madison’s Historic Homes This Month

The Gist: The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is organizing the Fall Ramble in Madison from October 13-15. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore over 45 historic homes and sites not usually open to the public.

Highlights:

Cedar Lane Farm, a restored 1830s farmhouse with award-winning formal gardens, will be featured on Friday’s tour.

Hilltop, the historic home of the Lambert family since 1923, will also be included in Friday’s Ramble.

Saturday’s Ramble will begin at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center with an orientation and a book lecture about the Trust’s new publication, “Architecture of the Last Colony.”

Saturday’s tour will showcase the Joshua Hill House, a house built in 1842 for Senator Joshua Hill, known as the “man who saved Madison.”

The Peter Walton House, an impressive Queen Anne style mansion, and Boxwood, a historic residence featured in Garden & Gun magazine, will also be open for tours on Saturday.

On Sunday, participants will have the opportunity to explore Bonar Hall, a Georgian manor house with formal gardens, and the Foster-Thomason-Miller-Minnix House, a restored historic property.

Special dining experiences will be held at various historic sites throughout the weekend, including The Oaks, the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, Boxwood, and Empire Mills.

In Context: The Fall Ramble is a popular event that attracts hundreds of participants per Ramble. It is organized twice a year, in the fall and spring, and previous locations have included Atlanta, Augusta, and Macon. This year’s Ramble in Madison offers a unique opportunity to discover the rich history and architectural heritage of the city.

Get Tickets: Tickets for the Fall Ramble are available for purchase until Wednesday, October 11. To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, visit GeorgiaTrust.org and support the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s efforts in preserving and revitalizing historic properties.

What’s Next?: The Fall Ramble in Madison, Georgia, promises to be a captivating experience for history and architecture enthusiasts. Visitors and residents alike can look forward to exploring the hidden gems of Madison’s historic homes and sites, while also enjoying special dining experiences throughout the weekend.